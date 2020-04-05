Actress, singer and vedette Niurka Marcos He did a live from his Instagram account and in it he received the greeting of a man from Puerto Rico, what Niurka He replied saying that Puerto Ricans are macho, that they love it and that it is fair “What she needs”.

She also said that if she had such a man at her side, he “I wouldn’t have to do anything but let her do everything, like eat her from top to bottom ”. With this, the vedette reaffirms, once again, that she has no filter when it comes to saying what she thinks and much less if it is about her sex life.

Here we leave you the video that our friends from Tell me what you know so they can see everything he said in full Niurka Marcos.

