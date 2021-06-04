Niurka Marcos’ son reveals that he ‘slapped’ him for saying rudeness

Niurka Marcos He’s been in a fair amount of scandals in his life, but that’s something his son does. Emilio Osorio, you are used to it and even He dared to tell of one of the bitter moments he experienced when the Cuban injured him for saying rudeness.

During an interview, reporters were curious if was he ever beaten up by his mom to educate himWell, let’s remember that a few days ago Marcos declared that in the case of being in the place of Alejandra Guzmán, and the controversy with Frida Sofía, she would have already taken strict actions to discipline her.

Then, Emilio narrated the time that Niurka broke her lip for saying a bad word that cost her a tremendous blow.

“I remember saying a disgusting rudeness and he hit me with a left hand. He broke my lip in half. So tell me if I said a bad word in front of her again at that age, do you understand me? ”, He explained.

However, recalling this episode, the young man pointed out that he does not hold a grudge against his mother for the type of education he received, but has even helped him understand several things.

“Sometimes you disrespect your parents and you don’t realize what you’re doing, and I think it’s part of life, it’s normal,” he said.

As is well known, Niurka does not hold back when giving her opinion, even repeatedly. has shown that he knows enough swear words that she occupies in interviews with the press, but although she is like that, it seems that she does not allow her children to follow that example.