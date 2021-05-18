Niurka Marcos shows off her body doing topless on the beach at 53 years old



Niurka Marcos.

Photo: Ed Silva / Grosby Group

The always controversial Niurka Marcos He did his thing again and again ruffled the Instagram chicken coop thanks to some daring photos where he appears with very little clothes.

On this occasion, the actress and singer shared through her official Instagram account some images in which she was encouraged to make a topless on a rock on the beach, using only a bikini thong With which he revealed the great body that he maintains at 53 years of age.

“Enjoying… naturally! Weigh whoever it weighs! 🤣😂🤣 “, wrote the Cuban star in the first batch of five photos.

“Broadcasting from the paradise of Zipolite! …”, is read in the next three.

“Now … wake up the woman who slept in me! … 🤣😂🤣 @naked_zipolite”, said in another publication where she appears sitting on a swing.

As if that were not enough, Niurka Marcos also uploaded a video in which she can be seen relaxing sunbathing lying face down, while the camera travels her legs and butt, to show her followers how much fun she is having during her vacations in Zipolite, Oaxaca.

Keep reading:

Kim Kardashian caldea Instagram posing in white thong

Wanda Nara drives her fans crazy by showing her rear with a thread and without a bra

Jailyne Ojeda shows off her prominent curves modeling with tiny underwear