Niurka Marcos says that Luis Miguel already gave the old man and that he looks fat and ugly

At 53 years old, Niurka Marcos She has shown that she is a free woman, that she likes to be tolpless on the beach and that she thinks about everything they ask her, being able to go to the jugular with everything and against everyone, even with Luis Miguel.

During the conference he gave yesterday in Mexico City to promote the two performances that he will offer on Saturday, May 29 at the ANDA Theater, the Cuban said that, at 51 years old, Luis Miguel he already gave the old man.

When asked if he would like to have an “affair” with “El Sol”, he said no.

“She is not my type, I love how she sings, but it makes me like a chubby with a small penis, like a man’s format like that, but I don’t know why I haven’t seen it, “said the Cuban, who presumed to look beautiful at 53.

“I love how he sings, but I am not one of those women who let me dazzle (for the money), I am a human being who thinks that your wealth is yours, not mine.

She insisted that she is not a woman who hangs on someone else’s fame or money.

“He (Luismi) does not happen to me or makes me beat anything, I do not imagine it in any way, apart from now he is old, old age did not sit well with him, he looks fat and ugly“.

Watch the video at minute 34:05

On Saturday the artist will offer her show at the ANDA Theater, where she will sing, dance and stand up.

When asked about Christian Nodal and Belinda’s engagement, Niurka was shocked by the ring the singer received, supposedly worth $ 3 million.

“Oh, my elbow hurts, the truth is I would not spend $ 3 million on a ring, but if they want to sing the story that way, I would not spend it.”

“If they give it to me (ring), I would receive it and then I get divorced so I can sell it. Having $ 3 million on your finger! I lose my finger because I even bite it ”.

BY: Paula Ruiz