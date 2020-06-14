Niurka Marcos reigns in Tik tok dancing like the great Vedette that is | INSTAGRAM

The famous platform of short videos already has a whole star, Niurka Marcos has joined TikTok and has already delighted her loyal fans with a dance in which she demonstrates her great talent and ability to move, as well as by the way they were lit with her pretty figure.

In one of his best Tik Toks so far, Niurka appears in an outfit consisting of flowered pants and a sticky orange blouse, with which he prepares to do the « Salsa Challenge », proving that dancing is the best.

The video gathered more than 670 thousand likes in a short time, because there she already has more than 1 million followers despite having very little on the platform, because her baby nius are there for her wherever she goes.

What captivated his fans is the way he moves his body, because the pretty woman has shown and declared that she is a vedette, one of her main phrases, since she is considered a source of memes and everything she says is epic.

Something quite funny about the video is that behind Mama Niu appears Emilio, her son, who realizes that he is being recorded and wants to get out of the shot, however, when moving to one side he continues to appear in the mirror.

The Cuban has everything to fall in love with the application, because she uses her ingenuity, artistic skills and other qualities that she has and that are obvious to keep her followers more than attentive.

The actress and dancer has given herself the luxury of shaking her prominent hips to perform a sensu @ l dance, recording funny videos in which she makes faces and gestures to steal smiles, and in her publications there is no shortage of the phrases that characterize her.