Niurka Marcos in bikini boasts her 52 years of exquisite vintage on Instagram

Niurka Marcos, better known as Mama Niu, boasted the beautiful figure she has at 52 years old, referring to time as an exquisite old man who has made her one of the most beautiful women and liked by thousands of “baby nius “

Recalling that the pandemic has forced many to stay at home, Niurka has shared how she spends her time, since she dedicates most of it to exercising and eating healthy, so this time she showed it to us with her results.

The vedette appears wearing her body in a swimsuit like the one worn by the participants of the bodybuilding competitions, which many would see as a swimsuit, so they ended up surprised by the seductive way it appears.

The publication was super liked, since it has received more than 29 thousand likes in a few hours after uploading it, because its fans are waiting to thank you for sharing your images with them and much more if it is one where it looks so beautiful.

The vedette loves to be the center of attention and will never be the exception, because on several occasions in her official Instagram she usually uploads flirty photographs, with which she has surpassed each time, as is clear of this.

For Niurka, quarantine is not synonymous with lying down all day, but an excellent opportunity to keep her body active and not get bored in the process, so she has invited her fans to do the same.

Niurka invites her followers to stay home and not go out, in fact she has shown that she is also an excellent mother, she has known how to educate her children, who like her are all warriors and excellent people, she even instilled love for the exercise because on several occasions they have been seen practicing together.

Far from the scandals in which the vedette is involved, she is considered an exemplary mother, a fairly clear example of her discipline is her daughter Romina, who helped her lose many kilos and now has a spectacular figure like her mother.

