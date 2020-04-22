Niurka Marcos, fans ask to destroy Karla Panini | Instagram

It transpired that the Cuban vedette Niurka Marcos has received a strong request from his fans to ask for revenge against the former driver Karla Panini.

It should be remembered that the one who was part of the “Wagtails” with Karla Luna and while declaring herself one of her “best friends”, Karla Panini, one of the women who generates the most rejection in Mexico after the extra-marital relationship she lived with her husband became known Karla Luna.

Apparently Panini and Americo, this last ex-husband of the deceased Karla Luna they had a long-term relationship behind the back of Moon who ended up losing the battle against him Cancer who suffered.

Every day counts for everyone, each day must be special and add up for everyone … because each human being has our own struggles and wars and they are all important, no matter how big they are, they are all valuable to us and to God, and there is the beautiful thing if we can see it, see that God never abandons us what to believe in his word and his promises, FAITH is the most important thing, we cannot lose it because then the emptiness enters with many things dark that will not help us to get out of the torment or proof that it is happening. Do not allow what is not for you Do not fear Have Faith And believe him, believe God, believe in Jesus I do believe and know … I feel good and I know that my miracle will soon come !!! We create with ❤️ I love you, thank you for your prayers and here I keep fighting and thanking you for another day Thanks to that anonymous angel who saw me today and brought me word of life Karla Luna A post shared by Karlita Luna (@karlalunatv) on Sep 23, 2017 at 7:24 pm PDT

Karla Panini she won the hatred of the Mexicans who followed her on television in the well-known program she had with the host, which became known as “The washerwomen“

It should be mentioned that many of the fans who follow the Cuban dancer Niurka Marcos they feel great courage against the noted Monterrey driver, Panini, so now they ask Marcos to destroy it.

It is well known that the irreverent Niurka Marcos He always says what he feels and whoever seems openly for that reason, his fans asked him to destroy Panini and I sent him a strong message so that it reaches him directly.

The dancer He shared an image on his social networks where he appears posing very uninhibited in a revealing outfit that left very little to the imagination of his followers.

Added to the publication is the ex-wife of Juan Osorio shared a message of hope.

There is always a light on the road, don’t stop looking at the horizon … “, wrote the famous woman on the postcard.

However in the midst of comments full of compliments for the beautiful actress and dancer, came the overwhelming request from her fans

Please ching … asked the fans of the Cuban star.

In recent days, the events that involved the humorist who have also been pointed out as the culprit that Moon she will not overcome the disease since her “best friend and her husband” will cause her a lot of damage.

So now, fans don’t forget those moments and now they beg to frames to send him a clear message, where he attacks Panini, As only she knows how to do.

Niurka put..te to Karla Panini please! Send him a message. “

Put .. panini. “

Niurka, hit the Karla Panini. “There were some of the requests for the star.

Will he listen to his fans?

.