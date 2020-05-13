Niurka showed how her face looked a few decades ago (IG: niurka.oficial)

Actress and dancer Niurka Marcos surprised his followers in Instagram by sharing a fragment of his past.

On the aforementioned social network, he published a photo of his youth in which he looked smiling, although he did not specify what year it was taken.

“My face of innocence”, he wrote to accompany the image that was celebrated by his followers.

“My face of innocence”, wrote Niurka to accompany this image (IG: niurka.oficial)

“Natural beauty,” “Pretty,” “she still has that face,” “please don’t do anything to yourself anymore,” read one of the more than 300 comments her post has already received.

The image is a cut from another photo that was shared hours before and where it appeared with Carmen Salinas and Susana González,

“What a beautiful memory” wrote to accompany that publication, which could be his time in Adventuress, that is, around the year 2000.

The original photo, along with Carmen Salinas and Susana González

In fact, last year the theme of “Adventurer” brought a disagreement between Salinas and Niurka, because the latter-shortly after the death of Edith González– She insisted on having been the best interpreter of “Elena Tejero”, the main character in the musical work to which Edith also gave life.

“I am and I will be (the best), whoever is, whoever leaves. I’m sorry for everyone. Although Mrs. Salinas says so, I was the bitch and I will keep saying it and not because of death nobody’s but because it’s the truth. Before he died I said it and after he died I keep saying the same thing because I’m not a hypocrite, “Niurka told the media in June last year.

Carmen Salinas did not remain silent and expressed in the Un Nuevo Día program: “I will not answer anything about the lady. If she thinks she’s the best, you’re the best, but I’m not going to answer anything. You are the best in the world, in the universe, but for me the güera will always be the good one“He expressed.

Niurka in the play “Aventurera” (CUARTOSCURO)

However, later on Carmen Salinas showed her pain and said to Niurka: “She died to me, hey little girl, Edith is dead, she cannot defend herself anymore, we have to let the dead rest. Now, you are the best.”

He revealed his frustration and pointed out, “He is three meters underground.” He slapped his face and asked Niurka to reason.

Finally days later they settled their differences and dedicated loving messages on social networks.

Niurka contacted Carmen Salinas (Photo: rooms.curo.com)

Memories of youth

Niurka is not the only celebrity who has attracted attention with her youth photos.

A couple of weeks ago the vedette Lyn May He showed what his face was like before the surgeries and surprised his followers on Instagram.

In one of the photos it could be seen that the face of Lyn May still did not undergo any modification, since it looked quite natural with the minimal makeup. The dancer did not reveal either the date or the place where the photo was taken, but from her appearance it can be understood that she was already performing career in the entertainment world.

One of the youth photos that Lyn May shared

May was one of the most famous vedettes on the Mexican scene during the 1960s and ’70s, and appeared in films such as Tivoli, The files and Cabaret Nights.

Due to an aesthetic intervention in which baby oil was injected, his face was deformed and still suffers the consequences today.“I’m still sorry, there was a time when I wanted to kill myself because of how I looked. Foolishly I let myself be injected again by a lady who only wanted money. I have been with many doctors. Most of them couldn’t help me, until I arrived with Dr. Achar, ”he confessed in an interview with Telemundo last March, where he also showed his new face.

