Niurka Marcos comes out in defense of Rafael Amaya

Niurka Marcos recently spoke out after being questioned by the media about the alleged relapse of actor Rafael Amaya in his addictions to alcohol and drugs. Far from criticizing him, the Cuban star defended her colleague from any type of statement about the difficult situation she is experiencing in the personal sphere.

“Poor thing, you have to support him. I cannot say anything to him because he is not in his five senses, I only ask all the people around him and the media that instead of crushing and discrediting him, we all help him ”, said Marcos.

“These people are not criminals, these people are sick and need our help. We are going to give Rafa help if he needs it, don’t screw it up… On the contrary, let’s all help each other to get up and to keep walking forward ”, added the actress.

IT IS MOVED BY RAFAEL AMAYA 😱😱😱, NIURKA MARCOS THUS EXPRESS IT TO THE PRESS p32021-03-22T00: 30: 01Z

When referring to Rafael Amaya’s detractors, the singer also highlighted: “I am so angry about people who are so ill, mediocre and unhappy that they try to make firewood from the fallen tree. I wish that in a snap of fingers they were living and suffering exactly what that person they are criticizing is experiencing ”.

Niurka Marcos’s words in solidarity with Amaya come after a video that was published by the Mexican magazine TV Notes in which the actor was allegedly living “delusions of persecution” as a result of a relapse in his addictions.

The Mexican publication noted that the famous interpreter had relapsed just three months after being discharged from a rehabilitation clinic in Mexico.

In the clip that was released by TV Notes, Rafael Amaya was very concerned as he wandered the streets of Tijuana in Mexico during the wee hours of the morning after allegedly being the victim of a persecution by some subjects who “tried to kidnap him.”

Rafael Amaya suffers delusions of persecution A few months after leaving rehab, the actor of # ElSeñorDeLosCielos, #RafaelAmaya, ran through the streets of Tijuana shouting among the cars that they wanted to kidnap him … # MartesDeTVNotas.2021-03-16T22: 42: 52Z

In the month of December 2020, Amaya publicly confessed that in recent months he had battled against his addictions to alcohol and drugs, a bittersweet experience that forced him to separate completely from his loved ones and from the great love he felt by the acting industry.

“I lost my inner peace, the love I had for my family, for my work. Little by little I was immersing myself in the dark mud of alcohol and drugs, living all the excesses possible that have been and have been, ”said the soap opera heartthrob in a magazine with People en Español.

A few days after Rafael Amaya’s media statements to the US publication, various media reported that the actor had already been discharged from a rehabilitation center in Mexico after having completed his healing process.

At present, Amaya’s work team has not issued any statement to put an end to the constant speculation by the Mexican press about a possible relapse of the artist in his addictions to alcohol and drugs.

