May 21, 2020

The Cuban star Niurka Marcos he remembered the supposed hell that the Mexican actress made him live Edith González in the recordings of the Salomé novel of Televisa, which sparked a hail of criticism against him for attacking a deceased person.

In an interview on Unicable, frames recalled that his now ex-partner, the producer Juan Osorio, he was part of the novel’s team, so he decided to endure the frequent mistreatment Gonzalez and the director of the drama, Professor Sergio Jiménez, so as not to affect Osorio.

It was Osorio himself who warned him Niurka Marcos of probable problems during filming because he would play the character of the protagonist’s best friend, Edith GonzálezTherefore, the channel’s management feared friction between the two.

“I do not compete with anyone, I do not have an inferiority complex. I put myself in an airplane mode since I started, first so as not to cause the protagonist any kind of jealousy and second so as not to fake the producer, who was my husband,” he explained frames.

The vedette explained that although “she was having a low profile, that one (Edith González) was throwing me but with a sustained F, she and Professor Jiménez, the two of them resting in peace. They brought me and Juan fucked, because they also said horrors of that one too. “

“I endured a complete soap opera of success, one year and two, three months, and when the novel ended I said I do not do any more novels with Juan, I told him, so as not to commit yourself more to that,” he said. Niurka Marcos.

Marcos assured that this decision in the end destroyed his marriage to Osorio because from that moment on, her husband began to sabotage his career. “My moment to become the protagonist on Televisa, Juan screwed me,” he assured.

The attack of Niurka Marcos against Edith González She has a history because the vedette had bitter statements about the actress as soon as she died in 2019. Many Internet users populated the social networks with criticism of the Cuban for insulting someone who can no longer defend herself.

