Niurka Marcos through Instagram shared a photo where he looks super young

Every day that passes is one less day for the pandemic It is over, and despite the fact that our celebrities have given us their best tips to cope with this situation, today we have been surprised with the memories that some of them have shared.

And it is that the confinement itself makes us feel nostalgic and we have nailed old photos where the coronavirus it had not transformed our lives.

And for this one of the celebrities who left us stunned is Niurka frames, who through Instagram shared a Photography where he looks super young. And it’s not like currently it doesn’t look good, just the opposite. Over the years they have fallen for him amazingly and he definitely looks better now than before.

And we say this for its look. In the original photo, Niurka poses with Carmen Salinas and Susana González in what seems like a very fun dinner. In the photo, Niurka wrote: “What a beautiful memory.” It should be remembered that at that time, Niurka had already appeared in the theater as Adventurer and Susana González as well.

In addition, as a way of mocking and joking with his followers, Niurka shared another photo which is a zoom to his face, in which you can read the inscription “My face of innocence”. In the comments, a fan wrote her “If I change Mommy Niu a little” and she replied: “yesiii change from tenderness to irreverence, that gives you life.”

The secret of beauty

After this image, we ask ourselves: What is Niurka’s secret to stay young and always look spectacular? And we had the answer in our expensive. It turns out that, in order to achieve optimal health and, therefore, beauty without equal, there is the exercise.

On Instagram, the Cuban has shared several photographs in which she looks exercising at home. The most recent was that she did a bit of a climber in her room and used a floral jumpsuit in yellow with a flowery print that marked her perfect silhouette.

This is undoubtedly one of the looks to exercise that suits everyone and that will be an incredible ally when it comes to exercising.

