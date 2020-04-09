Niurka in tiny bikini shows off her curves and rear | Instagram

The famous vedette and singer Niurka Marcos fell in love with all her followers once again at show off your curves and his toned rear while sunning himself from home during isolation.

Niurka has always proven to be completely sure of herself and at fifty-two, but wearing a body of twenty, he continues to demonstrate that he is not afraid of what they will say and proudly boasts his figure.

This is demonstrated by every one who can in the photographs he shares on his social networks, showing that he is one of the most beautiful and attractive from show business.

It may interest you: Photo Niurka sunbathes with a tight bikini that highlights her rear

That was highlighted again today when the vedette gave and dazzled her Instagram followers with a Photography where it appears in a tiny bikini white color while sunbathing from the comfort of your home.

Click here to see the seductive image of Niurka.

Yesterday blue bikini touched white bikini today ……. “, she wrote in her post.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In these last days that he is in confinement he has decided to give himself several sunbaths but of course delighting his followers every day with the attractions bikinis what do you use.

The image, with just a few hours of publication, has more than 40 thousand likes from her followers and endless comments where they fill her with compliments and remind her how attractive she is.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Beautiful, how it fits so much perfection in your body and in your heart “,” I would like to be the white bikini, with a lot of respect “, were some of the comments.

In the same way he has shared us how do you spend your time these days, as well as exercising and eating healthy, apart from tanning during the day, where he shows us the fruits of his great care for his body.

You can also read: Niurka Marcos said that he would eat everything from a Boricua

The vedette certainly follows stealing sighs among his followers, because with his exercise routines and a good diet he remains physically perfect being the envy of many despite the criticism it receives.

.