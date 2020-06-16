Niurka goes to the jugular against Carmen Salinas: Sarcastic and convincing | Instagram

The controversial Cuban artist Niurka Marcos once again had no qualms about expressing his opinion and this time he attacked the actress, Carmen Salinas.

The former star and ex-partner of the famous producer Juan Osorio, Niurka Marcos, He made an appearance on the José Eduardo Derbez channel and very faithful to his style of being, he had no qualms about talking about the actress. Carmen Salinas.

The artist and dancer He pointed out that he is characterized by being a very transparent person, which cannot be said of many people.

It may interest you Niurka sends Tik tok message to toxic people who criticize her

The controversial Marcos had no regard for Carmen Salinas with whom he even lived closely during his stage in the « Adventurer » project.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Even the critics They did not stop there since he even mocked imitating at his ease the famous histrionics.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

She is « Sarcastic » and says « what suits her », she points out

José Eduardo told Niurka which was like Carmelite of these times, before which she did not waste time to ensure that unlike her, the first actress says things out of convenience and she does it as they are, regardless of who it is.

The difference between Carmelita and me is that Carmelita says what suits her, evades and is sarcastic, I am sarcastic but I do not say what is convenient for me and I do not evade, I say things as they are, two times two is four, the He called by name and if it is a pend … it is a pend …, although it is important and powerful to the ching …, the shit … « , said Niurka.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

After this, the dancer He used phrases that are commonly used by the producer and director as well, imitating the way he speaks.

Oh poor little mijito, ay mijo, why the hell … so down? « He said, imitating Carmen’s voice.

Finally, he assured that each thing he says he does with the facts that he has, in the heat of the moment and knowing the consequences that it can have and not the « pend … » not just to say as people think, pointing out that what think before you say it.

You can also read Niurka Marcos queen in Tik tok dancing like the great Vedette who is

The exvedette and now just ventured into the platform of Tik Tok point out what you think others liked or didn’t like.

I give my opinion on the facts, I am not judging anyone, they tell me ‘Derbez did this and this and that’ and I say ‘oh well my point is …’ « , said the actress.

Capture Youtube