The Cuban shared several images in which she posed lying down, leaving her shapely rearguard to the visa of her Instagram followers

The scandal woman, Niurka Marcos, set fire to his social networks with a series of daring photographs.

The Cuban shared three daring images in which she posed lying down, leaving her shapely rearguard to the visa of her Instagram followers while wearing a black thong bikini.

“Hello guys to all my bebenius greetings, I hope you have a wonderful long weekend. I send you kisses and many blessings in these times of Easter and spirituality during these difficult times“Wrote the vedette as a description of the sensual images.

Wearing a completely makeup-free face, the 52-year-old actress left her loyal fans open-mouthed, who did not hesitate to comment on the fiery post.

“You are perfect and beautiful“,”Great body“,”Goddess“,”Beautiful“,”How cute Mum Niu“,”That’s what i call perfection“,”Sexy as always“,”What a body you carry“,”You look wonderful“,”You are like good wines“Were some compliments that the mother of Romina and Emilio Osorio.

.