Niurka delights us with visual therapy by wearing a tiny blue bikini | Instagram

The famous Cuban actress and star Niurka Marcos gave us her thousands of followers in Instagram a visual therapy to another level by wearing a tiny bikini blue color while taking a sun bath.

The singer is one of the latin celebrities from social networks most outstanding and outstanding of the moment for the scandalous videos that it publishes.

Niurka published a video on your social networks while you are taking some sun lying down wearing a bikini that left thousands of Internet users speechless.

Once again the vedette showed that at 52 years old enjoy an enviable figure that many would like to carry.

Now more than ever more active on her official Instagram account where he has delighted his followers endless times wearing different swimsuits relaxing at home.

Good visual therapy for relaxation, please stimulate your pupil, “Niurka wrote in her post.

He constantly surprises with tiny outfits with photographs and videos of their daily lives, whether in their publications or stories.

Just one day after its publication, the video has almost 100 thousand reproductions and a barrage of comments from his followers.

Mama niu “,” By the way, she looks amazing! “,” Mamaniu, you are a goddess !!! “,” Beautiful as always mommy “, were some of the comments that accompany the publication.

It is worth mentioning that the actress constantly shows in her publications how she has managed to maintain that phenomenal toned body who is still 52 years old.

Niurka is undoubtedly one of the most famous cubanas and beloved from Mexican television and social networks.

He manages to captivate the public with his original and very honest phrases, since he is known as someone completely liberal and that nothing is saved, causing controversy hundreds of times.

