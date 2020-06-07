Niurka dances in red and floral pattern; her son runs away | Instagram photo

If there is someone who has the Caribbean in their pores, without a doubt, it is controversial Niurka Marcos, what this time she dances in red and with a floral pattern, but her son runs away And, it is that there are many times that the Cuban has made it clear that nobody beats her when it comes to moving her hips, a beautiful woman in every way.

Have a happy Saturday! This is how Niurka Marcos pampers the million followers he has on Instagram andIt is that this time he did not teach too much, on the contrary he looked very sophisticated and charming, because it is practically impossible that his well-defined silhouette does not steal attention.

Niurka dances in red and her son runs away

The truth is Niurka Marcos, He took advantage of looking in the mirror to show his best steps and while uploading a video to social networks, but what he did not imagine is that his son Emilio would be part of the scene and, he did not even realize it. Since, he was arriving when he suddenly found his mother with tremendous movements so he had no choice but to flee.

Yes, Niurka Marcos, very successful in terms of trends, because the spring palazzo remains firm in the latest fashion trend, because they are comfortable to wear in this quarantine, since they are very light, fresh and, the same can be worn with some heels for a sophisticated event, as for something casual with tennis like the famous one did.

And as for the print, it also takes a ten, because the spring-summer of this 2020, bets on the vibrant, the more color the better.

In addition, this wave of the abstract comes, geometric lines, floral decorations and much more … here the key is to give it your own style and dare, how are you?

Visit our YouTube channel …