Niurka congratulates Alejandra Guzmán for leaving Frida Sofía without inheritance

As is well known, Niurka Marcos He does not contain himself when giving his opinion and on this occasion he got into one of the controversies surrounding Frida Sofía after learning that Alejandra Guzmán decided to eliminate her from her will.

About, Niurka commented that it was the best thing he could have done and even told him that it took time to do it, because he considered that this allowed Frida to have “spoiled” attitudes.

“If Alejandra took away his wealth, very good, my love, you were already late. That’s why she was so spoiled and so snout because she was enjoying the abundance, “said the Cuban in a meeting with the press.

And he continued expressing that Frida sofia He has been in need of this and other disciplinary measures for a long time.

“There are attitudes to attitudes, when a reversal force is necessary, it happens and that’s it. Nothing happens. I would have taken it from him from the first break he put together, From day one! ”, He said.

For her part, the controversial actress revealed that she is against making a will, mentioning that the only thing she will leave to her children is wisdom.

“I don’t do any of those things as wills. What I am going to inherit to my children is a lot of wisdom to get ahead in life, “he declared.

From the first moment, Niurka has spoken out against Frida sofia and has said that he does not believe the accusations he made against Enrique Guzman, because for those who do not know, the daughter of Alexandra revealed in an interview that his grandfather touched him when he was barely 5 years old and it is a fact that since then he has had the Guzmán Pinal family involved in a controversy that seems to have no end.