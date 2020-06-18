Niurka confess what she is best at | Instagram

The Cuban-born vedette Niurka Marcos confirmed through her Tik tok account what many people already suspected.

It was not a surprise for many to hear from their own mouth the words that for years had been mentioned from mouth to mouth and in the media.

Niurka is known for being a woman who says what she thinks, does not stop before anyone and is what on several occasions the celebrities with whom « has conflict » it bothers them because she has no measure says things straight.

It may interest you: Niurka sends Tik tok message to toxic people who criticize her

It is then that just as she tells her truths in the face of anyone who stands in front of her, she also says what she thinks about herself, aware that it is also in part that she has become one of the artists consented by her public, her called « bebenius » as she says lovingly.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

In his video Niurka He claimed that what he was best at was taking off his clothes, he recalled with his video apparently from the Netflix program in which he participated called « Rich, famous, Latin ».

« What if I stitched here and there, if the easiest thing that is given to me is #Encuerarme, » he said.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The interpreter of « Love me all night » opened your account in the app Tik tok Becoming a celebrity in it, more and more adds more and more subscribers who are delighted with its occurrences and well-known phrases.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Mama Niu, as her fans also refer to her, has always been a woman who usually says what she thinks without filters, as previously mentioned, everyone also knows her by the nickname « the scandal woman » Well, not all the personalities that in one way or another have faced it manage to get out well.

Read also: Niurka goes to the jugular against Carmen Salinas: Sarcastic and convincing