Recently, Niurka Marcos offered an interview where she recalled how traumatic it was for her to record the soap opera Salomé with Edith González, since she assures that it made her life impossible.

It was during the program The Last and We Go, led by Yordi Rosado, that the actress and dancer gave details of the difficult coexistence with the deceased actress, but stated that she endured all that due to her relationship with Juan Osorio, who was her partner at the time and the one in charge of producing the drama for TV.

However, she stressed that back then her relationship with him was already very fractured.

The actress recalled that Osorio commented enthusiastically that there was a role for her in Salomé, since it was a vedette, however, she warned him that there was a problem, since her character was the protagonist’s best friend, played by Edith, reason for which the executives of Televisa were concerned that both were in the box.

Despite this, Niurka said that she accepted the challenge, since she assures that she does not have inferiority complexes and does not compete with anyone.

Although she tried not to have conflicts with González, the actress stated that “Uta but it was … because although I had a low-key and low profile, that one threw me but with a sustained fa, she and the teacher ( Sergio) Jiménez, the two who rest in peace. They brought shit to me and Juan, because they also said horrors of that one too ”.

Out of respect for Osorio and his work, despite the mistreatment Niurka remained under control.

“I endured a whole soap opera for a year and two and three months and when the novel ended I said, ‘I don’t do any more novels with Juan,'” he concluded.

According to Niurka, that was the moment when the problems with Osorio began, because he hurt his pride by telling the producer that he no longer wanted to work with him.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.