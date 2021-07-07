Nitrate Poppers: FDA Rules These Products Are “Life-threatening”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that the poppers of alkyl nitrate or amyl nitrite, element Consumed regularly in gay bars, clubs and sex parties, they are dangerous and life threatening.

Supplied in small bottles, poopers are generally sold online, at adult novelty stores, and even at gas stations. Although they are also marketed as nail polish removers or cleaning products and are packaged in small bottles, which vary from 10 to 40 ml, with a similar appearance to energy injections.

The best known brands of poopers are: Jungle Juice, Extreme Formula, HardWare, Quick Silver, Super RUSH, Super RUSH Nail Polish Remover and Premium Ironhorse, among other.

The FDA explains that these drugs contain nitrites, which are chemicals that should not be ingested or inhaled unless specified or prescribed by a healthcare provider.

The agency advises consumers not to buy or use nitrite poppers because they can cause serious adverse health effects, including death, when ingested or inhaled.

The increase in the consumption of poppers has increased the reports of deaths and hospitalizations with problems such as severe headaches, dizziness, increased body temperature, shortness of breath, extreme drops in blood pressure, problems with oxygen in the blood and even brain death after ingestion or inhalation of nitrite, warns the FDA.

Health authorities recommend not buying or consuming nitrite poppers for recreational use or sexual enhancement at all. And in case of any discomfort caused by its consumption, it suggests immediate medical attention.

“The FDA will continue to track reports of adverse events resulting from the ingestion or inhalation of nitrite poppers and will take appropriate steps to protect public health. The agency has also contacted its federal partners to alert them to recent reports of adverse events, ”the agency warns on its website.

You may also like:

MacDonald’s branch employees leave at the same time and leave a sign: “Everyone quit, we are closed”

Learn why airplanes are painted white

The “resounding success” of the experiment in Iceland with the 4-day work week