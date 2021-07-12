‘Nitram’ trailer, a new story of violence from the hand of Justin Kurzel

Madman Films presents the official trailer and poster of ‘Nitram’, the new film by Australian filmmaker Justin Kurzel, responsible for titles like ‘The Snowtown Killers’, ‘Macbeth’, ‘Assassin’s Creed’ or ‘The True Story of Kelly’s Gang’

Caleb Landry Jones, Essie Davis, Anthony LaPaglia and Judy Davis star in this psychological thriller inspired by what happened in the mid-1990s in the colonial prison of Port Arthur, southeast of the Australian island of Tasmania: A shooting in which 35 died people and 23 others were injured, making it the most serious shooting by a single man in Australian history.

However, the film does not focus on this fateful event itself, but on the facts and circumstances that somehow ended up causing it.

Written by Shaun Grant, a screenwriter with whom Kurzel has collaborated on the three films he has directed in his native country, the film will be screened one of these days at the Cannes Film Festival.

