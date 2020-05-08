The city of Niterói, located in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, will fine from next week people who take to the streets without due justification, in a kind of undeclared lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19, a respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, the city said.

The fine will be 180 reais for people who do not work in essential services and who are on the streets. Among the essential services are markets, pharmacies, bakeries, pet shops and gas stations. Inspection will be carried out by the city’s Municipal Guard.

Niterói, which has 513 thousand inhabitants and a large concentration of elderly people, a risk group for Covid-19, has 524 confirmed cases of the disease and 35 deaths caused by the coronavirus.

The toughest measure was taken after the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) warned of the risk of the height of the disease in the coming days. The fine levy will last over the next week and can be extended if necessary.

“I want to win this battle for life with as few deaths as possible,” said the mayor of Niterói, Rodrigo Neves (PDT), in an internet broadcast.

The city and the State of Rio are also discussing the need for a lockdown to combat the pandemic.

Niterói was one of the first cities in the state to adopt restrictive measures. The government of the State of Rio has already commissioned departments and agencies to carry out a study to support a possible lockdown in the coming days. Fiocruz also recommended the measure.

The state broke a daily death record for Covid-19 on Thursday and now has 14,156 cases of the disease and 1,394 confirmed deaths. There are still 570 deaths being investigated.

