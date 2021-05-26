Nissan z would start sales 15 november

After it was presented as a prototype in September of last year, we have not heard much more official information about the new Nissan Z, or Z Proto or Z400 (remember that its official name has not yet been released). However, there appears to be new information that is putting it back on the radar.

According to a publication of the New Nissan Z forum, a Nissan employee, who does not clarify what position he has or how much he is involved in the project of this sports car, would have assured that On November 15, sales of the new Nissan Z will begin. The great news about this is that there is finally an exact date and not just an estimated time range.

Nissan Z Proto 08

Either way there is the “problem” of the source, because as we mentioned we do not know anything beyond that it is a Nissan employee. But if we put this aside and take it as correct information, we could then assume that the official launch of the Nissan Z would also be in those days.

Moreover, being a relatively commercial vehicle we could even assume that that same November 15 will be its launch and that the start of its commercialization would be announced and would start right there. On this, it is said that it could have a base price of $ 34,995, which would place it below the Toyota Supra with a four-cylinder engine.

Let us also remember that although the final information has not been known, The Nissan Z could carry the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine with something close to 400 horsepower of power (hence it can be called 400Z), sent to the rear wheels by means of a six-speed manual transmission.

Nissan z proto