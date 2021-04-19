Nissan X-Trail 2022: photos and official data

During these days the Shanghai Motor Show is taking place, and one of the main novelties of this first motor show since the beginning of the pandemic has been the Nissan X-Trail. The Nissan x-trail It is one of Nissan’s best-selling cars globally, and is a sales leader in its segment in China. Although it may seem like a great novelty, the Nissan X-Trail has been on sale in the United States for almost a year, under the name Nissan Rogue. In this article we will see when it arrives in Europe, and what its e-Power hybrid mechanics will be like.

The Nissan X-Trail will begin to be sold in China during the second half of the year, but will not arrive in Europe until summer 2022. When it arrives it will do so with an e-Power hybrid mechanics. The e-Power system is a serial hybrid system, a system different from the hybrids in parallel to which we are used to seeing. This system will predictably be identical to the e-Power system with which the Nissan Qashqai 2021 has been presented. My colleague David Clavero perfectly explained how it works in his article about the Qashqai e-Power:

But how is the e-Power system composed? The new Nissan Qashqai e-Power is powered at all times by an electric motor connected to the front wheels that is capable of developing 190 hp and 330 Nm. This motor can be powered in two ways: first, through a small 1.5 kWh battery that can only be recharged through regenerative braking or with generator surpluses, and secondly, using an electric generator that does not it is something other than a 155 hp 1.5 Turbo gasoline engine. Therefore, the Nissan Qashqai e-Power will always move in electric mode with all that this implies, however its energy will always have come from burning fuel.

Everything indicates that the Nissan X-Trail that will be sold in Europe in a year will only be available with this mechanism, although We must not yet rule out access versions powered by the 1.3 DIG-T engine gasoline and four cylinders. In any case, the e-Power version will be the most logical for consumption and performance, directly oriented to the waterline of rivals such as the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and the Honda CR-V e: HEV. Aesthetically, the Nissan X-Trail 2022 represents a clear evolution in design language, with much more robustness and visual personality.

The X-Trail stands out for the presence of its grille, its split optics scheme and for a lateral line without artifice or nerves. Even being a car with personality, it even comes to seem restrained against increasingly “angry” and “aggressive” rivals. The Nissan X-Trail is built on the CMF-C modular platform of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance., and with an exterior size of 4.65 meters, it will continue to have an optional third row of seats, with which it manages to have seven homologated seats – a clear commercial incentive.

The X-Trail 2022 will already be the third generation of the Japanese SUV.

The cabin will be very similar to the one already seen in the Rogue, but with some substantial changes. In addition to a much more modern and technological design, the Nissan X-Trail will mean a big step forward in perceived quality, thanks to the use of noble materials and better settings – a leap that has already been accomplished in the Nissan Juke and Nissan Qashqai. Its instrumentation will be digital and will have 12.3 inches, a size similar to the huge central screen, which fortunately will not imply the abandonment of physical controls for the air conditioning system.

East new invoice infotainment system It will also have a voice conversation assistant, which will allow us to order commands naturally to the vehicle. When it comes to driving assistance, the ProPILOT semi-autonomous driving system will have more features, getting a little closer to the ideal of automated driving.