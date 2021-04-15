Nissan would be developing a mini Ariya for the B-SUV segment

The Nissan’s offensive electric models is taking shape. The Leaf is a success and has helped many clients get to know the Japanese firm better. However, the rapid evolution of electric mobility It is forcing her to accelerate her plans. The fruit of this urgency has materialized in the new CMF-EV base that in a few months the Ariya. This model will be the spearhead of your plan, but not the only one we will meet.

As we already know, SUVs are dominating the market and therefore the brands are channeling their investments into it. This concept is the same that gives life to the Ariya, but Nissan will continue to exploit it in successive launches. It will follow the same pattern as with the Qashqai and Juke, but animated by an electric powertrain. Taking into account this pattern, we would be a short time from knowing a mini Ariya for the B-SUV segment.

The mini Nissan Ariya would complement the Juke and use the CMF-EV platform

According to various sources, including Auto Express, Nissan would have very advanced the development of a new electric model. To be more exact, they point directly to the fact that it is a model within the Juke segment. This information is based on the statements that the director of electric vehicles of Nissan Europe, Helen Perry, gave to the British media. According to his words …

“The investment in a platform is huge. Undoubtedly, the CMF-EV platform will be used for more than just Ariya. We would not have invested in a completely new Alliance platform unless there was another planned use. “

To these words we must add those of Nicolas Bozek, Managing Director of Product Planning, Nissan Europe…

«We are quite strong in the B-SUV segment. It could be quite interesting in this type of car »

Another detail that we cannot overlook about the new mini Nissan Ariya has to do with its technology. According to Bozek, it will have the E-4ORCE electric four-wheel drive system that they have created for their older brother. Therefore, in this way they would be confirming that all the electric SUVs launched by the Japanese firm on the market will have one or two electric motors depending on the traction and the price.

For now there are not many more details of this model, but we must take into account one detail. Customers are increasingly demanding more vehicles of this type and realistically, they are the easiest to adapt. They have the enough outside size to fit a large battery packs without reducing the space available for the passenger compartment. Dynamically speaking they are not the best, but that is another matter.

There will be wait for nissan details, but it gives us in the nose that it will not take long to know new details of this electric mini Ariya.

