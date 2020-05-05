Nissan plans to withdraw from Europe to focus on the United States, China and Japan, a decision framed in a strategic plan that sets a new business direction for the Japanese automaker, as reported exclusively by ., citing sources “with direct knowledge” of this plan.

Nissan is trying to solve the problems caused by the aggressive expansion strategy of Carlos Ghosn, former president of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance and currently a fugitive from the Japanese justice. Apparently, this new plan from the Japanese manufacturer will be announced publicly on May 28.

According to the sources consulted, this new strategy “is not just a plan to eliminate costs” and aims to rationalize and prioritize operations, and reorient the business for the future. The idea is free up resources to invest in technology and new products for the United States, China and Japan. “The net effect is that, despite reducing our R&D spending this year compared to the previous year and making other cuts, we will inject those resources again into products from the main markets,” according to one of the sources.

In the North American country, Nissan has a relatively aged range (its models have an average age of more than 5 years), while the majority of its offer in China are models designed for the American market. In addition, the search for a greater market share, especially in the United States, led Nissan to offer great discounts and make cars cheaper. With this new three-year plan, Nissan wants to regain pricing power to increase profitability, and eliminate the perception of being a cheap brand.

Nissan wants too expand cooperation with alliance partners; The idea is to follow Mitsubishi in plug-in hybrid vehicle technology, focusing on Asian markets outside of China and Japan, while Renault will focus on electric vehicles in Europe. In this regard, both Nissan and Mitsubishi declined to comment, and there was no response from Renault either.

Focusing on your top three markets doesn’t mean a total pullout from other places, though it will likely reduce your presence in some of them. Nissan will try to maintain a presence in Europe through its two best-selling models, the popular Qashqai and Juke. Hopefully, it will also continue to market the electric Nissan Leaf: this model was the second best-selling electric car in Spain in 2019 and the third in Europe, although its market share is declining as new electric models appear, and both the Tesla Model 3 like the Renault ZOE far outnumber it in sales volume.

Last July Nissan announced that it would close 14 production lines, but new readjustments in all markets globally could make that figure even higher. One of the consequences could be the closure of the Spanish Nissan plant, in the Barcelona Free Zone, which has about 3,000 employees and has been on the tightrope for the last few years. Nissan had recently declared that the Spanish factory is not viable without the award of new models.

Nissan, which we recall is Japan’s second largest automaker by volume after Toyota, had previously set its annual global production capacity at more than 7 million vehicles, with three daily shifts per plant. The new plan is based on two shifts that, with the 14 closings, set annual capacity at approximately 5.5 million vehicles.

