The device in question is called Q-Vent

It has a autonomy of 36 minutes in the case of not being connected to the network

The plant that Nissan has in the Barcelona Free Trade Zone is going to start manufacturing a respirator called Q-Vent this week at a rate of 180 units per day that will go to countries around the world.

The respirator Q-Vent, developed by QEV Technologies, the Research Institute of the Hospital de Sant Pau – IIB Sant Pau, Eurecat and Nissan, is going to start mass production in the factory that the Japanese car brand has in the Barcelona Free Trade Zone. Up to 180 daily units of the device will be assembled there. The lack of equipment of this type has set this project in motion so that intensive care units in countries lacking materials can fight against coronavirus in better condition.

The new Q-Vent has the authorization of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products. The pertinent tests have been carried out with excellent results at the facilities of the Research Institute of the Hospital de Sant Pau – IIB Sant Pau, in Barcelona. The first 20 units will be donated to CatSalut to improve the ICUs in Catalonia.

He Q-Vent It is a portable equipment that weighs 22 kilos and that is capable of automating a resuscitation device with which to manually assist the patient’s breathing. Its operation is as effective as that of a conventional respirator, since it allows controlling points such as the frequency, pressure and volume of oxygen supplied to the patient. It also has an audible alarm system, in addition to an auxiliary battery that allows it to work for 36 minutes although there is no current. The software that incorporates the device is the Open Source ‘Covid Patient Tracker’Thanks to which you can control an unlimited number of respirators in real time from a computer.

The manufacture of this portable respirator will be carried out specifically in the engine and gearbox plant of Nissan, where the engineers have developed the entire production process, precisely what allows reaching the mentioned 180 daily units.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.