An important Japanese media assumes the closure

The Generalitat works to save the facility

The Vice President of the Government of Catalonia and Minister of Economy and Finance, Pere Aragonés, has stated that Nissan will take the decision to close or not its factory in Barcelona on May 28.

The factory that Nissan has in Barcelona is in question. Yesterday, the Japanese newspaper Nikkei assured that the decision to permanently close the facilities was made. However, the Vice President of the Government of Catalonia and Minister of Economy and Finance, Pere Aragonés, just confirmed that, for now, there are only deliberations on this topic and that nothing definitive will be known until May 28.

“We are in contact with the company and the union organizations. The company tells us that there is no decision made and that it will be made on May 28,” Aragonés said in an interview on Radio 4.

The politician has assured that since the Generalitat Every effort is made to ensure that Nissan maintains the plant. In addition, Aragonés recalled the recent investment made in a new paint plant for which the Govern signed an agreement for a loan.

The Nissan plant is one of the keys to the Catalan automotive sector, which would receive a severe blow should the closure materialize. This Friday, the Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Families, Chakir El Homrani, will hold a remote meeting with workers’ representatives to discuss the delicate situation.

According to Nikkei, Nissan’s idea to close the Barcelona factory It goes through moving its production to different Renault plants. The objective would be to reorganize the activity of the manufacturer in Europe, something that can bring about a 20% reduction in its production capacity until the year 2023.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.