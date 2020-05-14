The city of Barcelona could say goodbye to the factory of Nissan in the coming months. The Japanese newspaper Nikkei assures that the company has decided to close the factory to take production to France, specifically to the Renault factories.

This move occurs as a measure of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance against the coronavirus. This supposes the reduction of Nissan’s production capacity in Europe by 20% through March 2023. Nissan currently produces about seven million vehicles per year.

As it was announced a few weeks ago Bolsamania, the coronavirus crisis has left the Catalan factory very damaged and while it was preparing for the return to work, the Japanese car company anticipated losses and prepared a global restructuring plan that especially left Spain in a bad place.

This situation would put some 3,000 direct jobs at risk at the company’s facilities and about 20,000 indirect jobs in the province of Barcelona.

UGT has been quick to comment on the new information and has criticized that “from public bodies” the continuity of Nissan and the automotive sector in Spain is questioned and has criticized anyone who tries to justify himself by claiming that everything possible has been done.

About this situation also mentioned this week the CCOO general secretary, Unai Sordo, who has asked the Prime Minister to seek the involvement of Renault to avoid the closure of the Catalan plants of Nissan.

The union believes that the solution may come from the French manufacturer, part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance and that from this July it will be directed by the ex-president of Seat Luca de Meo, which they hope will speak out and bring “good news”.

.