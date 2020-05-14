The automobile companyNissanwill close its factoryBarcelonaandwill move its production to different Renault plants, as announced by the Japanese newspaper ‘Nikkei‘.

As the Japanese press advances, this movement would be framed ina firm reorganization plan due to the coronavirus pandemic, which could include the reduction of 20% of its productive capacity in Europe until the year 2023.

In this sense, the Japanese firm has indicated in a statement that the company will not comment on the “rumors” that have been published in the newspaper ‘Nikkei’, so it has not confirmed or denied this information.

This situationcould put some 3,000 direct jobs at riskat the company’s facilities in Barcelona and close to20,000 indirect jobsin the Catalan province.

Just this week the Secretary General ofCCOO,Unai Deaf, asked the Prime Minister,Pedro Sánchez, within the framework of the pact to extend the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) until June 30, seeking the involvement of Renault to avoid the closure of the Catalan plants of Nissan.

The union believes that the solution may come from the French manufacturer, part ofthe Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi allianceand that from this July it will be led by former Seat President Luca de Meo, who expect it to speak out and bring “good news”.

Nissan in fiscal year 2019 produced around 55,000 vehicles in Spain, which represents approximately 10% of its European production. On line 1 of its facilities in the Barcelona Free Trade Zone, the company manufactures pick-ups for the Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Renault brands, while on line 2 of its plant it assembles the e-NV200.

Indefinite strike

Nissan workers in Barcelona are currently on indefinite strikeuntil the company management “clarifies” the immediate future of the facilities.

The strike began on Monday, May 4, the day the car company resumed construction after seven weeks stopped by the coronavirus, only at the stamping factory in Montcada i Reixac (Barcelona) because with it it was enough to stop manufacturing the ‘ pick-up ‘from Mercedes-Benz in the Free Trade Zone and, at the same time, ensure protection measures against the coronavirus.

In fact, on Wednesday May 6 the company stopped the Barcelona Free Trade Zone plant due to lack of parts due to the strike in Montcada i Reixac.

Last Tuesday,the company committees of the Nissan plants in Catalonia filed a lawsuitagainst the company for an alleged “violation of the right to strike” after the carmaker decided to include 900 workers in the Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) due to force majeure filed in March due to the coronavirus.

The workers’ representatives defend that the factory in the Barcelona Free Zone cannot produce due to the indefinite strike, called since May 4 in all the centers, although until this Tuesday it was only carried out at the Montcada plant i Reixac (Barcelona), and not due to the coronavirus.

