Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 V-Spec II Nür with 10 km up for auction

If there is a Japanese car that emerged as an absolute icon during the 1990s, in my opinion, that car was the Nissan Skyline GT-R. A high-performance marvel, with an indestructible in-line six-cylinder engine, highly effective all-wheel drive, and a prodigious four-wheel drive system. The R34s were the last Skyline GT-Rs of the golden generation, and the V-Spec II Nür version is one of the most exclusive and sought-after. A unicorn, a Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 V-Spec II Nür… with only 10 kilometers!

To put you in context, let’s first look at why the Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 V-Spec II Nür is such a special car. The Skyline GT-R R34 was sold between 1998 and 2002, and was the latest evolution of the platform and engine born in 1989 with the Nissan Skyline GT-R R32. That is, they used the same engine RB26DETT and implemented the latest enhancements to the ATESSA E-TS all-wheel drive system and the Super HICAS four-wheel steering system. At the aesthetic level they were more modern cars, closer to current tastes.

Who doesn’t remember Brian’s Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 in “2Fast 2Furious”?

They also had a spectacular multifunction screen, truly innovative for 1998. Designed by Poliphony Digital – the creators of the Gran Turismo video game – it offered all kinds of vehicle information in real time, through a very careful interface. The Ease of power-up of all the Nissan Skyline GT-Rs from the nineties, the explosion of the tuning world and the rise of cultural phenomena such as “A Todo Gas” elevated the GT-R to a true cult status. They are petrolhead royalty to millions of fans.

Nissan Skyline GT-R NISMO Z-Tune (2003): an R34 to dominate them all and a collector’s gem

Really special cars are rarely put on sale. We talk about impressive more …

The “standard” Nissan Skyline GT-R R34s boasted great efficiency and 280 hp, but their most desired versions bear the V-Spec surname – which stands for “Victory Specification.” Leaving aside very few runs endorsed by the NISMO seal (the incredible Z-Tune, of which we have already spoken) the V-Spec equipped the Pro version of the ATESSA E-TS system, an electronically controlled self-locking device on the rear axle, a firmer suspension and a complete aerodynamic work, with a rear diffuser finished in carbon fiber.

The V-Spec II Nür version is a tribute to its development on the Nordschleife.

In 2000 Nissan introduced the V-Spec II version for the R34. It had an even firmer suspension, larger brakes and a carbon fiber hood, with a NACA-type duct for the intake and cooling of the mechanics. In 2002, and to mark the end of R34 production, Nissan released the V-Spec II Nür version. The last part refers to the Nürburgring, a circuit that was of great importance in the development and tuning of all Nissan Skyline GT-Rs, from the R32 to the last R34. They would only make 718 units.

The changes to the Nür version were not trivial. The aesthetic changes were a speedometer set to 300 km / h and a gold rocker cover. However, the main change was not visible: he was riding new, larger turbos with steel blades instead of ceramic blades. The RB26DETT engine had more lag, but was better able to withstand power-ups and higher blowing pressures. On paper, the car was still developing 280 hp, but in truth, that Rc4 V-Spec II Nür developed more than 330 hp when it left the production lines.

10 cars that marked your childhood if you grew up in the nineties

Like many of you, I was not born in the 90s, but I was raised in them. …

The evolution of the RB26DETT from the V-Spec II Nür was dubbed the N1, and could be distinguished by its gold rocker cover.

The copy up for auction it has never been registered or used on the road. It has been meticulously maintained and is in absolutely original condition. It only has 10 km on its odometer and keeps all the “plastics” with which it left the factory. It is an absolute re-run car and its exceptional condition could make it the most expensive Skyline GT-R ever auctioned. Rumors point to a sale price of more than half a million dollars – a month ago, a unit with less than 400 km sold for 485,000 dollars.

Source: autoevolution