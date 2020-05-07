Nissan has denied the news that ensured that in its new strategic plan opted for a progressive reduction of its presence in Europe, to focus primarily on the SUV market. At the same time, the Japanese manufacturer would focus its efforts on the markets of the United States, Japan and China. According to sources mentioned by ., Nissan intended to sell its Barcelona factory, and would rely on its two best-selling SUVs, the Qashqai and the Juke, to maintain its presence in Europe.

In a statement made to Automotive News Europe, Nissan assures that remains fully committed to strengthening its product line in Europe“As part of our continued efforts to make the business more competitive.” Nissan will present its restructuring plan next May 28.

According to company records, since 2012 Nissan has only had one profitable year in the European region, which also includes Russia. Until the end of December 2019, Europe has reaped the worst financial results of all the markets in which Nissan operates, with losses equivalent to 222 million euros.

Nissan’s sales in Europe largely depend on the two compact SUVs. The Juke received a new generation in November as a first step to renew its European line, Nissan has assured. On the other hand, it is expected that the new Qashqai will arrive in 2021 and that it will also be available with versions plug-in hybrids and hybrids.

Both models are made in Sunderland, England, which is currently the UK’s largest car factory. In the last year (considering the Japanese financial period ending in March), 325,243 cars were manufactured there, 22% less than the previous year. Production at the Barcelona plant fell 38% last year. A total of 55,022 units were produced, after the production of the Pulsar was discontinued in 2018 and the combustion-engine version of the NV200 van in 2019.

