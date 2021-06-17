Nissan Qashqai production kicks off at Sunderland factory

Little by little, slowly but surely, It seems that the third generation Nissan Qashqai is starting its vital journey. The official debut of this installment took place several months ago, but its commercial launch has been delayed for several reasons. One of them, and perhaps the most unknown by the general public, has had to do with the chip and driver crisis that is devastating the automotive sector and the electronics sector in general.

Another factor that has influenced development of the technical center that the Japanese firm has in the United Kingdom. Sunderland is one of the main industrial centers for the British automotive sector. Not surprisingly, from this center all the units that have been sold in Europe of the two generations that we have already known Nissan Qashqai have come out. Now, the assembly line is starting again and it does so with important changes.

The Nissan Qashqai accounts for one in five new cars made in Britain

According to Nissan, investment that they have carried out in the sunderland plant It is £ 400 million. Thanks to this amount, they have been able to include a second extra large pressing line and a scrap recycling system called Cyclone. The combination of both industrial processes has allowed the third-generation Qashqai to be the first model in the plant’s history to be manufactured from recycled aluminum.

But this is not the only technological improvement that has come to Sunderland. Among others we can mention the 117 robots, which can work with both aluminum and ultra-high-strength steel, for the body shop. Nor can we ignore four new robots that apply a soundproofing layer inside the passenger compartment. With it, the Qashqai will offer less noise for both the driver and passengers.

The new Nissan Qashqai will feature recycled aluminum panels

According statements by Alan Johnson, UK Vice President of Nissan Manufacturing…

«Over 3.5 million customers have chosen a Sunderland-made Qashqai since it went on sale in 2007, and the third-generation model offers the new levels of technology, design and performance that people have come to expect from the original crossover »

To round off the start of production of the Nissan Qashqai, the firm has organized a North West England School Event. It takes place through the Nissan Skills Foundation and is designed to excite young people about potential manufacturing and engineering job opportunities in the region.

Source – Nissan