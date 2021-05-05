Nissan qashqai midnight 2021, new limited edition for colombia

Nissan brought to Colombia a new limited edition of the Qashqai, named midnight. This variant has the most complete equipment of infotainment and safety technology and a aesthetic package that gives it its name.

First of all, the edit Nissan Qashqai Midnight is limited to only 100 units in which the traditional mechanics of this truck remain unchanged but with a aesthetic and technological equipment The only one that places it at the top of the range of this truck in 4×2 variant.

This is the new limited edition of the Nissan Qashqai for Colombia

In the aesthetic part, the Nissan qashqai midnight It has a level of customization that gives it a character of ‘midnight’ more sober and elegant. So it has a V-Motion grill darkened and with the logo in black, aluminum wheels 19 inches in the same color, LED headlights with dark ‘mask’, front bumper with black inserts, and sporty styling for the rear bumper.

Nissan Qashqai Midnight 2021 for Colombia

Also with the same treatment are the roof rails, inserted in black chrome on the bodywork and the name of the edition on the truck’s hatchback, as well as black covers for the lateral mirrors, also with heating.

Inside, the Nissan qashqai midnight receives a special coating for its seats, dark finishes for the millaré, the door folders and the vents.

Regarding security, The Nissan Qashqai Midnight features 6 airbags, automatic headlights, rain sensor for front wiper activation, auto-dimming rear view mirror, Intelligent Emergency Braking Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot and Traffic Alert rear crossover, reverse camera with front and rear parking sensors and vehicle dynamic control.

In infotainment, a system with a touch screen of 7-inch compatible with Apple Carplay or Android Auto, mode of eco driving and dual-zone automatic air conditioning, which adds to the traditional equipment of the Nissan Qashqai.

In mechanics there are no changes so I edit Nissan Qashqai Midnight has the 2.0-liter engine that delivers 142 horsepower and 240 Nm of torque with CVT box and traction from the front axle, 4×2.

Price

The limited edition Nissan Qashqai Midnight will be sold in four colors: gray, pearl red, pearl white and black and its price is 110,990,000 pesos.

