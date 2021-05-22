Nissan Qashqai 2021 vs Hyundai Tucson: the great SUV duel

Consecrated Champion vs. Aspiring, the best seller of recent years, the Nissan qashqai, in front of a model that will surely make things very difficult for him: the Hyundai tucson. In this article we analyze and break down the main characteristics of two of the most popular SUVs both in Spain and in the rest of the European continent.

Regarding the chapter on new vehicle registrations, in this atypical year, still marked by the notable socioeconomic effects of the current pandemic of the coronavirus Covid-19, neither of our two protagonists leads the sales ranking in Spain. In fact, according to official data provided by the associations of manufacturers Anfac, Ganvam sellers and Faconauto dealerships, The two best-selling SUV-type models in Spain in the period from January to April of this year are the Peugeot 2008 (6,411 units sold) and the Seat Arona (6,319 units). Already in the Third place is the Hyundai Tucson (5,786 units) and in fourth place the Nissan Qashqai (5,713 units), the latter model still belonging to the last units in stock of the second generation Japanese SUV (in this article we are going to reel off its third new generation).

NISSAN QASHQAI 2021: THE KING OF THE SUV LAUNCHES THE NEW GENERATION

A few days ago, Autopista.es published an article with the sale and all the official prices of the new generation Nissan Qashqai, whose rates range between 25,650 and 42,450 euros. The arrival at the dealerships of the first units of the vehicle of the Japanese firm is scheduled for the month of June.

Rear of the Nissan Qashqai 2021

The Qashqai III has been developed from the technical point of view under the manufacturing methods of the CMF-C common platform of the Renault / Nissan Alliance. On the outside, the notorious makeovers are obvious, in keeping with a modern interior full of modern details and of notorious quality.

The The Qashqai III trim levels available in Spain are as follows: Visia, Acenta, N-Conecta, Tekna and Tekna +. Serial a wide and sophisticated network of security systems is included for all equipment levels, in which technologies such as the predictive emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection and lane departure warning system with blind spot prevention or detection.

Depending on the version, the equipment may be completed with l19 inch and 20 inch wheels, information projection system on the windshield 10’8 inch Head-Up Display, the driving assistant Pro-PILOT synchronized with the navigator and traffic messages to adapt speed and route to real road conditions, panoramic roof, BOSE audio system with 10 speakers, and power front seats linked with the smart key, upholstered in nappa leather and with massage, among other details.

Nissan Qashqai interior

In mechanical terms, the new delivery of the Japanese SUV promises to improve its emissions by up to 4 grams of CO2 per kilometer. Initially, it is marketed with two petrol versions with 12V micro-hybrid technology in power levels of 140 and 158 hp (both models receive the DGT ECO environmental label). Later on, the mechanical range will be completed with the arrival of the interesting e-Power version, a variant with extended autonomy electric technology whereby the vehicle will always be powered by electricity and in which the gasoline engine will be activated to move in turn to a power generator. This variant will receive the ZERO sticker of the DGT.

THE NEXT GENERATION HYUNDAI TUCSON: A STATE-OF-THE-ART SUV

The new generation Hyundai Tucson presented in fall 2020 it has the honor of being one of the most advanced vehicles in the category compared to its direct rivals from non-premium generalist brands.

Rear area of ​​the Hyundai Tucson

The striking exterior and interior design it constitutes one of the main attributes that accompany the new generation Tucson. In the cabin, the South Korean brand reports ample space for cargo, with a volume available in the boot that can range between 620 and 1,799 liters when folding the rear seats. On the other hand, comfort on board reaches very high levels thanks to its three-zone climate control system, two for the front seats and another independent zone for the rear seat passengers.

Another interesting novelty that debuts its sophisticated interior is the new 10.25-inch AVN-T display in the center of the dash, a full touch screen where physical buttons and controls are dispensed with. From it, all the functions of the Audio Video Navigation (AVN) system are controlled, as well as the heating, ventilation and air conditioning are controlled by touch. The Digital technology also has its continuity in the 10.25-inch instrument panel without a housing behind the wheel.

The variety in the mechanical range of this Medium SUV is another of its great strengths. Same as him Qashqai, the model of the South Korean firm is also offered with light hybridization technology (or micro-hybrid technology), in this case of 48 volts, and available with three alternatives: in petrol, the 1.6 T-GDi engines in power levels of 150 and 180 hp and, in diesel, the 1.6 CRDi version of 136 hp.

Hyundai Tucson interior

The non-plug-in hybrid technology It also has a place in the range of this model with the 1.6 T-GDi HEV version with 230 hp maximum power, a variant that also receives the ECO environmental label from the DGT like the other microhybrid versions described above. Later, the mechanical range will be completed with the arrival of the unprecedented variant with 1.6 T-GDi PHEV plug-in hybrid technology up to 265 hp, which in this case will receive the environmental label CERO from the DGT.

Finally, for drivers who prefer conventional engines without any kind of hybridization system, the new Tucson you can also choose with the 1.6 T-GDi gasoline with 150 hp and diesel 1.6 CRDi with 115 hp.