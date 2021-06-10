Nissan puts expiration date on Navara pickup

As you have known for quite some time, Nissan Ibérica will close its production plant in Zona Franca (Barcelona) at the end of this year. A hammer blow for the Spanish automotive industry, which loses one of its most historic facilities, in addition to leaving many direct and indirect jobs in the air. So the latest announcement from Nissan Europe comes as no surprise at this point: they confirm that the Nissan Navarawill cease to occur at the end of this year, with no replacement in sight.

Launched on the market in 2014, Nissan’s pick-up has come to have two first cousins: Mercedes X-Class and Renault Alaskan shared production facilities with Navara. To date, the Mercedes X-Class have ceased production and the Alaskan is manufactured in Latin America, its main market. The Nissan Navara enjoyed good sales in El Paso, but Nissan says pick-up market is in clear decline in Europe and that consumer preferences have radically changed in recent years.

Sales in the pick-up segment have stagnated and dropped considerably in recent years.

The pick-up segment experienced a clear boom during the last decade, since they went from being considered work tools, to becoming familiar, comfortable, well-equipped vehicles with a great passion component. The regulations also accompanied them, with the raising of their speed limit to 120 km / h in countries like Spain. Nevertheless, the projected increase in demand for pick-ups did not fully materialize, and the current scenario of emission reduction and electrification further complicates its near future.

It is difficult to justify the sale of a high-emission vehicle these days. And not only that, reducing the emissions of a pick-up and / or electrifying it is a complex and expensive task, which can only be justified with a sufficient commercial volume. According to the specialized media Automotive News Europe, currently only Ford and Toyota can afford to continue selling volume pick-ups. In fact, Ford will assume the development of the Volkswagen Amarok, a productive synergy absolutely necessary in the current global scenario.

Although the Nissan Navara ceases to be produced at the end of the year, will continue to be sold new until well into 2022 – that is, until the stock is exhausted in the commercial network. Nissan would have the recourse to import the Nissan Navara from its production facilities in Thailand, where the 2021 model of the Navara is already manufactured and sold, which has recently received a substantial facelift – in fact, its sister is called Nissan Frontier to the other. side of the pond, and is already on sale in markets such as the United States.

