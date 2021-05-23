Nissan “punishes” one of its employees to have the best cruise control

It’s easy for us to get behind the wheel of a new vehicle and marvel or criticize the new technology. Of course, without thinking about the engineers and designers who spent many hours creating and testing it. And some tests are not even safe enough for humans. But a man in Nissan had the hard work of working in tedious US traffic for hours on end to help the Japanese firm improve its system ProPilot Assist.

That person in charge of fine-tuning one of the best cruise controls currently on sale is called Tyler szymkowski. His mission: to be stranded in the worst traffic he could encounter, something anyone else would try to avoid. While working as an intern in Nissan’s engineering department during 2018, Szymkowski faced no less than 64 jams in several cities of the country, where Baltimore, Detroit, Washington and Los Angeles stand out, all of them more congested than Madrid or Barcelona.

“We focus on traffic in rush hours”Says Szymkowski, who is now an ergonomics and human factors engineer at the Technical Center of Nissan north america in Farmington Hills, Michigan. “Every day, I would see if it was a ‘good’ traffic day, and well to me it meant bad traffic for most people.” Imagine that when you wake up each day, your goal is to get into the worst traffic jams you can find. But that’s where a cruise control brings out its benefits and its flaws.

The ProPilot system works in intermittent traffic by stopping the vehicle and then restarting once the traffic begins to move. However, initially the system only stopped for three secondsbefore deactivating, which required the driver to tap the accelerator pedal to move again if stopped for more than three seconds. Many customers indicated that three seconds was not enough, so it was necessary to return to the engineering table to improve the experience.

Thanks to Szymkowski’s research, numerous improvements were made to the system, such as a new timeout of 30 seconds to better take into account real traffic scenarios. Months sitting in traffic for the investigation also sped up Szymkowski’s career. After graduating with an engineering degree from Grand Valley State University in Michigan, he was hired as a full-time company engineer to improve the human-machine interface (HMI) of the system.

In new and future Nissan models, ProPilot technology can be synchronized with the navigation system for an even more intuitive experience. By doing so, the speed of the car may be reduced if, for example, you are approaching a sharp turn. We applaud Nissan’s research, but we’re happy that we didn’t have to spend hours and hours in traffic ourselves. Although, well, if you get paid for it, it might not be so bad; You can curse everyone around

“I had a pretty realistic idea of ​​what shoppers are experiencing in major cities,” says Szymkowski. “I spent hundreds of hours, basically, waiting in a traffic jam. Could honestly say that sitting in traffic is much more tolerable when you intentionally get something out of it. And it was really cool that Nissan allowed an intern to do it with some new emerging technology. ” We can therefore say that Szymkowski is happy, and the customers also thanks to his “punishment”.

Source: Nissan