Nissan decided to prolong the stoppage of production at its factory in Resende (RJ) for another 30 days. The return was scheduled for next Monday, but the company said this afternoon that only activities should only resume on June 22.

The automaker informs that the measure aims to ensure the health and well-being of its employees, suppliers, their families and society in general, in addition to also reflecting the situation of inventories to the new reality of the automotive market due to the pandemic of the covid-19 in the country.

Nissan factory in Rio de Janeiro will be stopped for another month

Photo: Nissan / Disclosure / Estadão

The employees of the production area will continue to follow the model of temporary suspension of the employment contract, and the administrative staff will continue to proportionally reduce their working hours and wages, both foreseen in the Emergency Program for Maintaining Employment and Income, created by the federal government. by MP 936.

With that, the three manufacturers of Japanese origin, Honda, Nissan and Toyota, in addition to Ford, PSA Peugeot Citroën and Jaguar Land Rover will only reopen their factories in Brazil next month.

Other manufacturers are yet to resume production this month, such as Volkswagen. The company partially re-operated the São José dos Pinhais (PR) plant on Monday and expects the São Bernardo do Campo, Taubaté and São Carlos units to reopen at the end of the month.

High stocks

General Motors also reopened the doors of the São Caetano do Sul plant on Monday, but does not say when it will do so at the plants in Gravataí (RS), Joinville (SC), São José dos Campos and Mogi das Cruzes (SP). The other manufacturers are already in operation, most of them partially, with reduced hours.

The sector started in May with inventories of 237 thousand vehicles, equivalent to four months of sales according to the daily average of business in April. Last month, sales of new vehicles totaled 55,700 units, 76% less than a year ago.

In the year, 613.8 thousand vehicles were sold, 27% below the result of 2019. Preliminary data indicate an improvement in daily sales in the first half of this month.

