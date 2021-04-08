Nissan plans electric suv the size of juke

Seeking the best possible benefit from the CMF-EV platform for electric vehicles used by Renault and Nissan, the latter would be planning an SUV the size of the Juke to compete in this birth segment in the European market. These renderings made by Auto Express are an approximation of what your design could look like.

The general lines of this future small SUV would be very similar to those of its older brother, the Nissan Ariya, revealed in mid-2020. In fact, according to the Auto Express renders the front would be practically identical and the changes would start to be noted towards the rear.

Nissan Juke EV, render Auto Express

Not only would it be shorter than the Ariya, but this kind of electric juke would hide the rear door handles in the strut and the rear glass drop would not be as pronounced, resembling traditional SUVs. With the exception of the diffuser, this rear section would be the most different between the two designs and it is not ruled out that a new SUV coupe cut variant will be presented later.

As for the mechanical part for now you can only speculate but it is pointed out that this electric Nissan Juke would mount the 63 kWh battery pack to be used by the input Ariya, with which it would achieve a range of around 402 km. It is also likely that it will also be offered with more modest engines.

At the moment there is no estimated date of when it could arrive this electric Nissan to the European market, where it would compete with vehicles such as the Peugeot e-2008, Opel Mokka-e and Hyundai Kona EV. It would also compete with the future electric Renault Megane, which would be its twin in terms of platform and size.

Renault Megane EV, render Auto Express