Nissan navara pro-4x warrior by premcar

Premcar is one of the leading automotive engineering and manufacturing companies in Australia and the Nissan Principal Partner in the Warrior program, charged with taking the mechanical capabilities of its trucks to another level.

With the idea of ​​becoming the most wild Navara in the world, the PRO-4X Warrior by Premcar it is based on its eponymous variant. They will offer it in a double cab configuration and with all the accessories suitable for Australian conditions, both on and off the road, without sacrificing comfort or practicality.

According to images from Nissan Australia, the Navara PRO-4X Warrior gets a redesigned bomper and improved protection for your lower area. You also get extended fenders, sturdier tires, and overall better off-road equipment as standard.

Apparently, it seems that the Navara PRO-4X Warrior will be a direct contender for the Ford Ranger Raptor truck, although it could be an exclusive model for the Australian market.

The specific mechanical and equipment details will be revealed at the time of its official presentation, probably before the end of the year.

