File Image. Logo of the Japanese car maker Nissan at a dealership in Kiev, Ukraine. on June 25, 2020. . / Valentyn Ogirenko (VALENTYN OGIRENKO /)

By Sharay Angulo

MEXICO CITY, Jun 25 (.) – The subsidiary of Japan’s Nissan in Mexico said Thursday that it maintains its investment plans in the local market despite having suspended operations for two months due to the coronavirus contingency and said it is ready to comply. with the guidelines of the new treaty for North America, TMEC.

The automaker announced, however, that due to global changes in the industry, it will fire 200 workers from the production line in Aguascalientes, in central Mexico, to give sustainability to operations and according to local laws. In total, Nissan employs 15,000 people in the country.

In the first five months of the year, the brand ranked second in the production of light vehicles, with 165,544 armed units, despite experiencing a drop of almost 45% mainly due to the effects of the pandemic, which forced it to stop its manufacturing between March 25 and May 25.

During the presentation of the new Sentra 2020 sedan, a model that has been produced in the Latin American nation since 1995, Nissan Mexicana’s director of corporate communication, Luciana Herrmann, reaffirmed on Thursday the company’s investment plans in the country.

« We were impacted for two months that we were stopped in production. However, our investment plans have to continue … We just had to postpone them because of this contingency, » Herrmann said by video conference.

In its new iconic Sentra alone, Nissan Mexicana invested $ 244 million in the Aguascalientes A2 plant, of which 74% went to the development and manufacturing of the new generation of the engine and 26% to conditioning the production line for the elaboration of the vehicle.

Nissan, which also manufactures in central Morelos state, said it is ready to comply with the requirements established by the new Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (TMEC), which will enter into force on July 1.

(Report by Sharay Angulo. Edited by Raúl Cortés Fernández)