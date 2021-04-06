Nissan march 2021 launch in colombia

Nissan gave a new but slight twist to the successful March, which continues to fight for the top sales positions of minicars with this vehicle built for almost 10 years with identical bodywork and, for our market, sporting the same four-cylinder engine and 1,600 cc of displacement with which it achieves 106 horsepower and 142 Nm of torque next to a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox.

Nissan March 2021

Where it did make an important leap was in one of the passive safety systems, an area where the brand decided to act decisively around the less prodigious models in its portfolio, such as Kicks, Versa and, now this one, the new March. : like his first brothers, integrates six airbags in the four available equipment (Sense MT, Sense AT, Advance MT and Advance AT) and not just two, as was the case with the less equipped proposals of the predecessor model.

To this new safety equipment they added a new generation entertainment system with 6.7-inch touch screen located in the center console of the Advance proposals, which are compatible with Android Auto and CarPlay. This installation can be manipulated from the sporty design helm and includes four strategically screwed speakers front and rear.

Few accessories distinguish Sense from Advance models. For instance, the fog lights and the electric exterior mirrors are typical of the top versionsas well as the power-operated windows and height-adjustable driver’s seat. Otherwise, they walk with identical facilities and wearing the new aesthetic that the designers decided to give it.

Nissan March 2021

We refer specifically to the front light units, armed with the new brand language (which we refer to here when we address the next-gen Kicks SUV), as they were drawn with a more angled profile that better integrates with the V-Motion frame of the new grille. They are halogen with daytime running DRLs on Advance bodies.

The rear lights were also retouched, as they now look more square than those of the predecessor model, a design detail that certainly refreshes the image of the vehicle and it makes it look more grounded to the models that have already passed through the Nissan design table.

If the 1982 Micra is taken into account, it can be said that the March is in its fourth generation, with a framework that has not been altered for the markets of this region of the world and strictly supplied by the plant that Nissan owns in Aguascalientes (Mexico), which has been recognized by the Japanese parent company for the quality of its finishes and designs.

The Micra, on the other hand, is already rolling for its fifth generation with a larger body and with lines very different from those of the model in questionas its mission is primarily to please the European markets with small three and four cylinder engines.

Nissan March 2021

Data sheet

Engine: 1,600 cm3

Power: 106 horses at 5,600 rpm

Torque: 142 Nm at 4,000 rpm

Gearbox: 4 mechanical gears or 5 automatic gears

Front-wheel drive

Price

The Sense MT model costs 48 million pesos and the Sense AT model costs 52 million, while the Advance MT and AT versions were valued at 52 million and 56 million pesos, respectively.

Fact

The four versions of the Nissan March scheduled for our market do not include two-tone bodywork like the one shown in the images that illustrate this report. The 15-inch wheels are aluminum-colored, and the exterior mirrors are matched to the frame.

Nissan March 2021

Simple and practical

The Nissan March is suitable for four well-seated adults, featuring a simple interior, cloth-covered seats, manual air conditioning, crank windows in Sense proposals and automatic on Advance bodies, as well as a small 227-liter boot, two front cup holders and a 12-volt connector.

Fact

The Nissan March rolls in a very crowded segment, where it competes, by size and equipment, with models from different sources, such as Chevrolet Spark GT, Fiat Mobi, Hyundai Getz, Kia Picanto, Suzuki Swift, VW Gol and Toyota Yaris.

Nissan March 2021