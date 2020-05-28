Japanese manufacturer presents results for fiscal year 2019

It closes with multimillion-dollar losses that exacerbate its crisis

Presents its recovery plan for the triennium 2020-2023: less production, more synergies

Nissan will reduce its production capacity by 20% as part of a recovery plan to be deployed in the 2020-2023 triennium. The announcement was made in the presentation of the fiscal results for the 2019 financial year, which have revealed losses of 671 billion yen, the equivalent of about 5.7 billion euros.

The manufacturer’s CEO, Makoto Uchida, has proclaimed that he will “make every effort to get Nissan to grow again.” He has given up half his salary and bonuses. “We have learned from past mistakes. We have to admit our mistakes and act to correct them. I am committed to doing whatever it takes.”

Uchida attributes the company’s crisis to an imbalance between productive capacity – 7.2 million vehicles in 2018 – and actual sales volume – 4.9 million in 2019. To make the system more sustainable, the goal is to reduce the maximum capacity to 6.0 million and operate at 5.4 million under normal conditions.

In this way they will reduce their fixed expenses by 300,000 million yen, the equivalent of about 2,500 million euros.

“Our roadmap was based on expansion, but we weren’t able to grow enough and we weren’t able to capitalize on the strategy. We started to move away from that strategy two years ago, but we are living in a time when capacity and sales they do not correspond “, explained Uchida in reference to the growth plan that Carlos Ghosn designed at the time.

This change of course will imply the closure of the Barcelona factory.

“In Western Europe, we will retain production at the Sunderland factory in the UK and improve its efficiency. With the Barcelona factory we have evaluated several options. It is a very difficult decision, but we want to close it. We will start with the preparations.”

“We will close our Indonesian plant and make Thailand our production base for all of South East Asia,” added the CEO.

The ‘weight loss’ plan includes a 20% reduction in the number of models in the portfolio, from 69 cars to about 55 by the end of 55. Nissan will focus on Segment C and Segment D, as well as the field of sports cars and electric cars. He has suggested that in the rest of the vehicles he will use his synergies with the Alliance, leaving it to Renault and Mitsubishi to lead the way in development.

One of the unknowns that arise is the situation in which Nissan will remain in the European market, given that the Alliance’s roadmap proposes that Renault be the one to lead the voice on the continent. Uchida has said that they will continue selling cars, but that they will enhance the leader-follower model that was unveiled this Wednesday.

“Europe remains an important region for Nissan. European industry is in a moment of transition, with more rivals in the market and stricter environmental legislation,” said the CEO.

“To maintain our business, we will have to reinforce the steps we have taken. We will follow the Alliance’s leader-follower format to take advantage of technologies. We will focus on crossovers and SUVs and introduce an electric SUV.”

Nissan has announced that it will introduce 12 new vehicles in the next 18 months. He wants to present 8 fully electric cars by 2023 and complete his recovery plan with a 6% market share and economic sustainability.

