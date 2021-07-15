Nissan Leaf MY21: The compact EV launches acoustic warning for pedestrians

Like it or not the Nissan Leaf is one of the great forerunners of electric mobility. Before him there were timid attempts to create electrics with enough autonomy for daily use. The best example we have in the reviled Chevrolet Volt and Opel Ampera. However, we cannot say that the General Motors and the Japanese models are direct rivals. Especially since the Americans had a mechanical gasoline extender.

Be that as it may, the first generation Nissan Leaf It was an important accolade for the electrical plans of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. With the second, sales have improved, but emergence of SUVs It has turned everything upside down. Now, when he approaches the halfway point of his commercial cycle, he becomes “handsome” and debuts new technological “trinkets”. Among them is the mandatory acoustic vehicle alert system (AVAS).

The Nissan Leaf MY21 launches the acoustic vehicle alert (AVAS) called «Canto» …

Aesthetically speaking, the Nissan Leaf MY2021 It does not present major changes compared to the version that is still sold. According to the Japanese brand, it offers the perfect combination of smart driving, connectivity and sustainable mobility. To do this, it adds new elements to its endowment, such as Wifi, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. In terms of security, it includes Intelligent Blind Spot Warning (IBSI) or intelligent rear view mirror (IRVM).

The big news is in the acoustic vehicle alert system (AVAS). Is named “Singing” and has been created by designers and sound engineers at Nissan Japan. However, to adapt to the European market it has been fine-tuned (using a spectrum of sonic paddles) at the Technical Center that the firm has in Europe. Thus, the pitch will vary depending on whether the vehicle is accelerating, braking or backing up.

And you will ask yourself, How does Canto work? Well, very simple. It is activated automatically when traveling at a speed of up to 30 kilometers per hour. According to its creators, it is carefully integrated into the environment, being clearly audible to pedestrians, cyclists and passengers without being alarming or strident. In this way, it complies with European regulations to warn of the presence of an electric vehicle on the road.

According statements by Marco Fioravanti, Regional Vice President of Product Planning, Nissan AMIEO…

«Customer safety is paramount, not only for those behind the wheel, but also for those around the car » […] “As the world becomes increasingly electrified, this sound will soon become part of the soundscape of our roads as the Nissan signature EV sound brings us closer to our goal of a fatality-free driving experience »

We will have to wait to hear it in person to judge how it has been. Meanwhile, in the attached video you can get a good idea of ​​what is to come …

Source – Nissan