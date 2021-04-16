Nissan gt-r nismo special edition

The new gray tone ‘Stealth Gray’, offered exclusively for the Nismo model, is not present on the hood of this Special Edition, since the piece was made entirely of carbon fiber and a transparent finish that reveals its grid. Such a cosmetic decision has allowed Nissan to reduce 100 grams of the total weight, by getting rid of the paint.

The rims Rays 20-inch forged aluminum with red accents, are also exclusive to this version and feature the new logo of Nissan on the center caps. In fact, this is the first time that this sports car has received the updated corporate insignia, which is also seen on the trunk lid. Instead, on the front grille you can see the GT-R badge.

Mechanically, The GT-R Nismo retains the block 3.8-liter biturbo V6, producing 600 horsepower and 652 Newton-meters of torque. It still has the largest brakes ever fitted to a Japanese production car, with Brembo calipers and 410mm front and 390mm rear carbon ceramic discs.

Sales of the model will begin before the end of this year, but there are no details of the prices yet (which would be above the GT-R Nismo 2021, from $ 210,000).

For Japan Nissan has an additional surprise. There, the manufacturer in association with McDonald’s offers a Tomica Happy Set collectible stroller. The toy will be on the kids’ menu and, like the real car, will be available in a limited edition.

