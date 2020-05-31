The Spanish automobile sector has had a difficult week after learning of several news that have dealt a severe blow to the automotive industry. In addition to confirming that Nissan It will stop production at its Barcelona plant, which will mean around 3,000 jobs Direct, Mercedes and Ford have also been at the center of the controversy, while the concern of workers and citizens only increases.

For its part, the management of Ford Almussafes (Valencia) signed this Thursday with UGT and CCOO the Employment Regulation File (ERE) that affects 350 workers at the Valencian plant due to the drop in production and which, according to these unions, “avoids traumatic layoffs”. Thus, the signing of this ERE occurred on the same day that the Japanese automaker Nissan announced the closure of its Barcelona plant.

On the other hand, the direction of Mercedes from Vitoria also announced this week its intention to reduce your production capacity of vehicles for this year because the order forecasts are not being fulfilled and it has decided to close the plant in August, the month in which the workers will enjoy their holidays. This was confirmed by the president of the company committee, Igor Guevara, after holding a meeting with the managers of the plant in which around 5,000 people work.

The government is late

The Minister of Finance and government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, confirmed this Friday that the Executive works “intensively” in the development of an automotive boost plan since, in his opinion, it is a “tractor” sector of the Spanish economy. However, this news has been announced after a week in which the automotive sector He has suffered a major setback, from which it will now be difficult to recover.

Montero stressed that this program will take into account “all challenges” faced by manufacturers at present and the goods that consumers will acquire. “Through the reconstruction plan and through the Spanish Government’s own policy, the automotive sector is going to be one of the priority sectors,” Montero said.

“Nissan had been moving this issue for some time and the Ministry of Industry has been working tirelessly and continues to do so to try to get the firm to rethink this issue,” claims the government spokeswoman.

Protests

During the day on Friday some 200 Nissan workers cut the Gran Via in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) to protest against the closure of the Catalan plants. The workers, who cut off both directions of the march, shouted slogans such as ‘War, war, war, the Nissan does not close’ while applauding the vehicles that showed their support with the horn.

The PP general secretary, Teodoro García Egea, described this week as «recklessness »of the Government the closure of the Nissan plant in Barcelona. In an interview, García Egea referred to measures such as restrictions on diesel or quarantine for foreign tourists who have done “serious” damage to the Spanish economy, and which have as a consequence this type of closure.

The Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac) considers that the closure of the plants that the automobile firm has represents a «painful wake up call » for all public administrations regarding the situation of the automotive industry in Spain. This was stated by the organization’s director general, José López-Tafall, who described it as “indispensable to mobilize, very urgently, resources to contain this situation.”

Positive news

The positive note this week has been left by Renault, which this Friday announced that its new cost savings plan does not contemplate the reduction of its production in its Spanish factories (Valladolid, Palencia and Seville) and neither the closure of any of its plants located in national territory. This was stated by the president of Renault, Jean-Dominique Senard, at an ‘online’ press conference to present this new plan with which the company intends reduce its costs by 2,150 million euros until 2022.

The objective of this new program until 2023, which will cost about 1,200 million euros, is restore competitiveness to the company and guarantee its long-term development within the framework of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.