Nissan follows Renault’s lead and sells its shares in Daimler AG

The partnership between Daimler AG and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance It is one of the bittersweet of those that have been produced in recent years. The projects that were on the table were very ambitious, but for one reason or another some did not finish curdling. Others, like the one who gave life to the Mercedes-Benz X-Class they were a great failure. Therefore, it was a matter of time before they broke up their technical collaboration, and it has been half so.

Daimler AG has found in Geely the refuge to weather the economic crisis that the Coronavirus has brought. For its part, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance will strengthen your synergies so as not to “burn more money.” In addition, they are shedding less valuable assets. First it was Renault who sold the shares of its Bavarian partner and now Nissan is following in their footsteps… In this way, the only project that remains active is the new Citan and T-Class…

Nissan expects to obtain a profit of 1,149 million euros with this transaction

When the German and French-Japanese group signed their association, they formalized a stock exchange. It is not a significant data, but Nissan has to its credit with 16,448,378 million titles. So that we get an idea of ​​the percentage of capital that represents, we better indicate that it corresponds to a 1.54%. Taking into account that it has no power of control over the activities of Daimler AG, it has proceeded to its “quick” sale.

With this move, those responsible for Nissan expect further strengthen and improve your business competitiveness, including investments to promote electrification. This will be possible because with its sale they expect to obtain approximately 1,149 million euros gross. If so, each share would have an average price of 69.85 euros. However, when targeting institutional investors its final price could be altered.

Despite this transaction, Nissan affirms that the ties of union that still exist with Daimler AG will be maintained. According to the official press release published, the industrial association between the two will remain unchanged and will not be affected by the sale of the titles. The groups continue to collaborate in various areas, although they have previously reciprocally waived certain preemptive rights with respect to their shares.

There will be see what the next step is for Daimler AG and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. They have fewer and fewer “reasons” to walk hand in hand, but things could change in the future. Similarly, later on, a new possibility arises to strengthen ties and they give themselves a second chance.

Source – Nissan