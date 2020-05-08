The range of Nissan’s electric van grows, and its size also grows. The Japanese company has presented the new Nissan e-NV200 XL Voltia, a larger version and with greater load capacity of its popular electric van made in Spain.

The new Nissan e-NV200 XL Voltia offers a body of compact dimensions, maintaining the same length, but increasing its height to achieve greater load capacity. Specifically, the new e-NV200 XL Voltio has a load capacity 8 cubic metersAlmost double that of the standard e-NV200 (which has 4.2 cubic meters).

Like the standard version, it offers a flat, unobstructed loading area wide enough to load two European pallets. It has gained space up to the ceiling, so that it allows a driver of medium height stand in the cargo area, and handle the goods with greater comfort. The greater load capacity also allows companies to make fewer trips for each round of deliveries, thus optimizing their operations and saving them time.

The e-NV200 XL Voltia is still intended for last kilometer deliveries. These types of vehicles adapt perfectly to the progressive tightening of anti-pollution measures in cities, allowing them to work in the urban distribution without worrying about whether they enter an emission-restricted area. To this we must add the corresponding reduction in noise pollution offered by electric vehicles, a pollution often forgotten but also important.

New Nissan e-NV200 XL Voltia.

On a mechanical level, the e-NV200 XL Voltia equips the same 110 hp electric motor and a 40 kWh battery. Nissan has not announced the autonomy for this version, but we know that the standard e-NV200 homologates 200 km in combined cycle WLTP and an autonomy of up to 300 km in urban use. Its condition as an electric vehicle allows the e-NV200 XL to enjoy the label 0 emissions of the DGT.

It has an energy recovery system, which allows recharging the battery under braking, and has fast charge at 50 kW in direct current (CHAdeMO charger) with which 80% of autonomy can be recovered in one hour.

In addition, as in the Nissan LEAF, it has a bidirectional system thanks to which it can act as an energy dispenser: thus send the energy accumulated in your batteries to supply electricity, for example, at times of high energy demand or power outages.

The e-NV200 XL Voltia will be available in all European markets (prices for each market will be published upon launch).

