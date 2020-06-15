Nissan e.dams driver Oliver Rowland claimed his second series win in the final round of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge, securing a third place in the championship driver table, and helping Nissan to occupy the second place within the teams.

Rowland maintained a dominant lead from the green light to the final flag, with pole position, stylishly completing the eight-race competition, along with fifth place by Sebastien Buemi, who started sixth on the starting grid. The success in the final race reflected the strengthening of the team’s rhythm and confidence during the second half of the virtual racing series.

With both drivers new to the online competition, Rowland and Buemi used the opening rounds to settle in and adapt to their new simulation setups at home. As the season progressed, his experience and pace developed, leading Rowland to the team’s first victory in the fifth race in Berlin.

Rowland took a podium finish in race six in New York, and in seventh, she took fourth place again in New York. This increase in Rowland’s season, backed by two of Buemi’s top 10 results, brought Oliver to third in the drivers’ championship and the team to second; excellent results in what has been an extremely competitive and action packed virtual racing series.

With the ABB Formula E championship currently on hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Race At Home Challenge was conceived to keep fans entertained with 24 drivers and 12 teams competing on virtual Formula E tracks, while They raised funds for the UNICEF global call for action against the coronavirus, which helps keep children safe, healthy and learning from the pandemic.

ABB Formula E’s Race at Home Challenge is divided into two grids and two races; the Pilot Grid, made up of Formula E pilots, and the Challengers Grid, with sim pilots.

Nissan e.dams unveiled a significant number of selected sim racers throughout the Challenge Grid races, with professional simulation racers available to train team drivers in the complexities of virtual racing.

The new online racing series represents Formula E, as the pinnacle of zero-emission racing in the real world, through virtual mode. This aligns with Nissan’s goal of zero emissions and zero accidents, an important pillar of Nissan Intelligent Mobility’s vision, to transform the way cars are driven, driven and integrated into society.

The ABB Formula E championship hopes to resume racing in the coming months, as soon as it is safe to do so.