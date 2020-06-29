Bloomberg published that senior executives orchestrated a campaign against him

At the Nissan shareholders meeting, the firm denied that this was the case

Nissan has categorically denied that there was a conspiracy to remove Carlos Ghosn from power, who fled to Lebanon in December 2019 while awaiting trial in Japan for alleged financial malpractice.

The statements of the Japanese manufacturer are a response to the news that Bloomberg published on June 15, when it revealed that there were emails that would prove that senior executives of the firm discussed a campaign to dethrone it.

At the annual shareholders’ meeting, the director of the Nissan audit committee, Motoo Nagai, has insisted that the published information is not valid.

“I know that in the books and the press there has been talk of a conspiracy, but there are no facts to support that theory,” Nagai said at one point, according to Autonews.

Carlos Ghosn remains in Lebanon, a country that has no extradition agreement with Japan. He has said in the past that he would be willing to go to court in a country that guarantees him a fair trial, as he understands that the Japanese justice system cannot offer it to him.

The assembly lasted two hours, twice what was planned. Shareholders have asked CEO Makoto Uchida about how he plans to restore brand confidence after the Ghosn case and how to refloat sales in the United States and China.

Uchida has recovered his promise that he will leave office in the event that he is unable to put in place a viable recovery plan for the company. So far it has announced global cuts and a new business model based on the Alliance’s territoriality and synergies.

Nissan will reduce its global production capacity by 20%. This restructuring will imply the closure of the factories it has in Catalonia, as announced in the month of May.

